Lindsay Lohan recently gave birth to a newborn boy named Luai with her husband Bader Shammas and she was given the most adorable present from her “Freaky Friday” mom Jamie Lee Curtis.

The wonderful present was captured on camera by “Falling for Christmas” star.

Over a video on her Instagram Stories, Lohan wrote, “Thank you @jamieleecurtis.” She then panned across to the sofa, where three children’s books by Curtis and Laura Cornell and one book that Curtis had photographed and Barney Saltzberg had drawn were displayed. In addition, a personalized message from Curtis and a tote bag labelled “Books to Grow By” were gifted.

“A warm welcome to your Luai — I can’t wait to meet him! XO J.” said the handwritten note.

In the video, Lohan says, “Thank you so much, Jamie!”

On July 17, Curtis posted two images of herself and Lohan to Instagram, referring to herself as the child’s “movie grandmother.”

Lohan and Curtis are expected to reunite for the potential sequel of the aforementioned movie “Freaky Friday”.