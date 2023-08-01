New details have come out surrounding the tragic death of Euphoria actor Angus Cloud. The breakout star, who played Fezco on the HBO series, died on Monday. He was 25.

ET has obtained the 911 dispatch call placed by Cloud’s mother, Lisa Cloud Mclaughlin. Lisa reported that her son did not have a pulse and was not breathing at all, calling the situation a “possible overdose.”

The Oakland Police Department responded to Cloud’s death in a statement to ET on Monday.

“The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a death that occurred today, July 31, 2023, just after 11:30 a.m. PT,” the OPD said. “The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of death is unknown. There’s no additional information being released at this time. This is an active death investigation.”

In a separate statement to ET, the Oakland Fire Department added, “This morning, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Oakland Fire was dispatched … for a medical emergency. Upon the arrival of Fire EMS personnel, the patient was determined to be already deceased. Per protocol, the body was left in the care of the police department and coroner. Cause of death is unknown. No further information from the Fire Department is available at this time.”

On Monday, Cloud’s family confirmed the news of his untimely death.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the family’s statement read. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the statement continued. “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Meanwhile, in a statement to ET, an HBO spokesperson said, “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Additionally, a source close to the actor’s family told ET, “Angus had been battling severe suicidal thoughts after getting back from Ireland, where Angus and his family laid his father [Conor Hickey] to rest. Angus was staying with his family as he tried to work through overcoming the grief.”

ET has learned there are no funeral plans confirmed for Angus at this time.

The actor starred as Fezco on Euphoria from 2019 to 2022, on which he had pivotal storylines with Maude Apatow‘s Lexi and Javon Walton’s Ashtray. The show also stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi.

Angus also appeared in films such as The Line and North Hollywood, and in music videos for Juice WRLD and Becky G.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

