Seth MacFarlane, the creator of “Family Guy” and “American Dad,” has given $1 million to The Entertainment Community Fund, a foundation that helps actors in need.

Including MacFarlane’s donation, the organisation reports that the previously known as The Actors Fund has amassed more than $6.3 million from more than 7,500 donors.

There is an increasing need to give as the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes impair Hollywood production.

“The Entertainment Community Fund is overcome with gratitude to the prominent leaders in our community who have donated in support of film and television workers in need,” Entertainment Community Fund chair Annette Bening said in a statement Tuesday morning.

“Each day, the calls for help increase; these gifts will immediately assist so many in our industry who are still struggling to recover after the pandemic. We also hope that these impactful gifts will inspire others, if they can, to donate to support our crucial work.”

The fund has experienced a marked surge in requests for emergency financial help as a result of the work stoppage during the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. The average weekly dividend is now between $400,000 and $500,000, up from an average of $75,000 in the first half of 2023.