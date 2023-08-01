Real name: Jelena Hadid The model's stage name was taken from the nickname "Gigi" that her mother gave her.

Gigi Hadid’s little one, Khai, is just getting bigger by the day.

The runway stunner, 28, who was recently arrested and freed after being charged with marijuana possession while visiting the Caymen Islands, allowed her 78 million Instagram followers into an intimate look at her 2-year-old daughter, Khai.

Featuring her “best of summer snaps”, the “Next In Fashion” co-host offered a rare and adorable look at Khai as she picked blueberries and hung out on a riverboat with her model momma.

@gigihadid/Instagram — Photo: @gigihadid/Instagram

Jaws dropped in the comment section at how much Hadid’s little miracle, whom she gave birth to with former One Direction member Zayn Malik in September 2020, had grown, with one fan excitedly writing in all-caps: “SHE’S SO BIG ALREADY?? HER HAIR???”

Khai’s parents commonly and understandably keep her out of the spotlight, so this summer upload of snaps is a rare occurrence for Hadid.

Hadid and Malik dated on and off from 2015 to 2021, eventually burying their relationship after the U.K. singer allegedly got into an altercation with Hadid’s mom, Yolanda.

After earning himself probation and enrolling in domestic violence and anger management programs, Malik and Hadid have created a comfortable co-parenting dynamic for their bundle of joy.

Hadid has since been rumoured to have blossomed in a fling with Hollywood Leonardo DiCaprio, though neither party has confirmed anything.