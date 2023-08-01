The third annual “50 Over 50” List from Forbes, which honours inspirational women executives and business owners who have made major strides in later life despite often overwhelming obstacles or challenges, was released today. These over-50 women are asserting their dominance, showing that there is no upper age limit to achievement.

READ MORE: Viola Davis Pauses ‘G20’ Despite Film’s SAG-AFTRA Waiver: Not ‘Appropriate’ To ‘Move Forward’ During Strike

This year’s list includes Patti Labelle, Viola Davis, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lisa Vanderpump, Peggy Whitson, Nancy Pfund among others.

The 79-year-old “Godmother of Soul” singer, actress, and businesswoman Patti Labelle is using the money from her music sales to support Patti’s Good Life, a company whose sweet potato pies and mac and cheese are currently Walmart best-sellers. Jamie Lee Curtis, who played a supporting part in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and received her first Oscar at the age of 64. Peggy Whitson, a 63-year-old astronaut, is the only woman alive to have worked in space for more than 675 days. Nancy Pfund, 53, formed the spin-off venture capital business DBL Partners, which in 2021 closed a $600 million fund specialising in climate technology.

On March 8th, 2024, Forbes will hold its 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi to honour the women who made the Forbes 50 Over 50 and 30 Under 30 lists this year.

For the full list and more, visit: Forbes.com/50over50