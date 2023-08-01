Click to share this via email

Speidi’s back!

The beloved villains of 2006’s hit reality series “The Hills”, Spencer and Heidi Pratt, are entering the world of podcasts.

Landing a deal with mega streaming platform Spotify, the infamous couple will host “Speidi’s 16th Minute”, which Spencer announced to his Instagram on Tuesday.

Playing on the notorious pop-culture phrase “15 minutes of fame,” Spencer captioned the announcement: “Thank you @ringer @ringerrealitytv @spotifypodcasts @spotify for helping #speidi get that 16th minute !”

While speaking with People in an article published on Monday, Spencer, 36, and Heidi, 34, divulged that the podcast would cover everything from paparazzi photos to reality TV and their unexpected climb to celebrity status.

In a Spotify preview available on the platform, the couple denounces their villain status on MTV’s “The Hills”, calling themselves instead the “heroes” for “carrying the show.”

The couple became known on the MTV series from 2006 to 2010 before jetting to other reality TV endeavours.

The first episode will feature the couple talking to anonymous gossip blogger Deuxmoi to discuss the layers of fame, controversy and celeb mishaps they experienced in the 2000s.

Since their time in front of the cameras, the couple, who tied the knot in 2008 and have been going strong since, welcomed their sons Gunner, 5 and Ryker, 4 months.