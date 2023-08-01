Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Olivia Rodrigo has just spilled her guts out on the tracklist of her new album, GUTS.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the three-time Grammy winner tweeted a promotional clip for her new album, including the upcoming release’s tracklist.

In a retro-chic clip, Rodrigo uses a typewriter to reveal the album’s tracklist while donning hair curlers in a purple bedroom.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Discusses Her Relationship Status And What It Was Like Growing Up In The Spotlight In ‘Vogue’ Chat

Cheekily featured in the swift clip are letters addressed to “258 get him back drive” and books titled Manifesting a text back, Why waiting on the phone works for him and How to always pick the wrong one.

The album’s lead single, “Vampire”, which featured a music video directed by Toronto-born Petra Collins, has already hit the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Spills About Origin Of New Single ‘Vampire’: ‘Very Therapeutic Experience’

The album can be pre-saved for purchase here.

The GUTS tracklist goes as follows:

Olivia Rodrigo unveils ‘GUTS’ tracklist: 1. all american bitch

2. bad idea right?

3. vampire

4. lacy

5. ballad of a homeschooled girl

6. making the bed

7. logical

8. get him back

9. love is embarrassing

10. the grudge

11. pretty isn’t pretty

12. teenage dream pic.twitter.com/NIbqTuoWcv — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 1, 2023

GUTS will spill into the music world on September 8.