Chris Pratt took his son, Jack, out to the ball game.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” hero, 44, who celebrated his fourth wedding anniversary with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger in June, shared sporty snaps of him and his 10-year-old son, Jack, enjoying a day by the baseball diamond.

The duo wore matching jerseys with their names on the back as they hit Dodger Stadium on Monday in Los Angeles.

“What a day!” captioned Pratt on the set of pics, which showcased his son waving a foam hand. “Jack and I got to hit the mound together, eat our bodyweight in Dodger Dogs and delivered the game opening announcement!”

They even shared a special moment with L.A. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, shouting out: “Thank you @claytonkershaw for asking me to throw yesterday’s first pitch for faith and family day, what an honor!”

He ended the post with a cheerful chant: “Let’s go Dodgers!” Unfortunately, the Dodgers didn’t take the win against the Cincinnati Reds.

Pratt shares the 10-year-old, who turns 11 this month, with his ex-wife Anna Farris.

He also fathers his daughters Lyla, 2 and Eloise, 1, with his wife, Katherine, all who weren’t present during the big game day.