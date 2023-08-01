Oprah Winfrey is buzzing her way to the top of the Beyhive.

The renowned entrepreneur, 69, recently attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in New Jersey on Monday, and to say she was thrilled with the show would be an understatement.

Bringing her thoughts over to the ‘Gram, the author recalled to her 22 million Instagram followers: “I have never in my life experienced something as transcendent.”

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore Will Host The National Book Awards With Oprah Winfrey As Guest Speaker

The former talk show personality attended the event with fellow former media personality and BFF Gayle King, 68.

“That kind of talent, synergy, expression, and anointing is something that comes straight from a Source that creates the planets,” explained Winfrey, with cartoon hearts nearly popping out of her eyes.

Giving her famous Oprah stamp of approval, she concluded: “The dancers, the production, the musicians, and the team in front and behind the scenes, all perfectly align to create a renaissance in today’s world. You must see it.”

READ MORE: Oprah Winfrey Is ‘Not Considering’ Filling Dianne Feinstein’s Senate Seat Amid Retirement Reports

King even shared a vid of Winfrey dancing to Bey’s #1 hit “Break My Soul”, as the pop megastar strutted down the arena’s runway in a sparkly fuschia ensemble.

Winfrey, clearly taken on a whirlwind by the whole experience, continued gushing: “That is like the most extraordinary thing I’ve ever seen. The most extraordinary show I have ever seen.”

Bey’s next stop on her tour is Foxborough, Massachusetts.