Erykah Badu attends Paramount Pictures' 'What Men Want' Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on January 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA, USA. Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM

Erykah Badu is dropping some severe shade in Beyoncé’s direction.

The neo-soul icon, 52, shot some shade at Queen Bey, 41, in her Instagram Story last weekend regarding a photo of Beyoncé performing in an oversized, metallic hat at her show in New Jersey.

“I guess I’m everyone’s stylist. favorite chrome mirror hat,” said Badu, as she added a side-by-side comparison shot of herself performing in a very similar oversized, metallic hat at a separate show during an unspecified date.

The shade feels even more strange, considering Bey gave Badu a friendly shout-out on her track “Break My Soul” last year, along with nods to Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Kelly Rowland, and Lizzo.

Even though Badu may want more appreciation from the 32-time Grammy winner, Beyoncé will be happy to know that stars like Oprah Winfrey and Madonna had a fabulous time at her show over the weekend.

The next stop on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is Massachusetts.