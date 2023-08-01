Ethan Hawke has been a member of the Screen Actor’s Guild for quite some time.

On Tuesday, the 52-year-old Oscar nominee took some time to share a throwback snap to his Instagram, nostalgically recalling the day his 14-year-old self joined the iconic Guild.

“Age 14. In a fresh outfit my mom bought me for the honor of going to receive my SAG card,” wrote “The Black Phone” star, which showed an old school pic of him posing in front of the organization’s sign while holding a notebook.

Hawke’s post comes along during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes and negotiations, which sees Hollywood’s writers and actors protest for better pay and work security, among many other issues.

“They’ve had my back ever since,” Hawke praised the union, adding the supportive hashtags: “#SAGAftraStrong #WGAStrong” to the end of his message.

“Looks like explorer Ethan,” commented one fan, referencing Hawke’s breakout role as Ben Candrall in 1985’s “Explorers” at just age 15.

As the clock struck midnight on July 13, the entertainment industry came to a screeching halt. SAG-AFTRA’s 160,000 members stopped all work under the TV/Theatricals Contract and began striking, leaving many of Hollywood’s major movie and TV productions on pause.