Comedian Hasan Minhaj is emerging as a leading candidate for the prestigious host role at Comedy Central’s acclaimed “Daily Show”.

According to Variety, the ongoing search for a successor to Trevor Noah has been an intense bake-off among top comedians, and Minhaj’s name has risen to the forefront.

Minhaj, not new to “Daily Show”, was part of the show’s team of faux “correspondents” between 2014 and 2018. He then went on to helm his weekly program, “Patriot Act”, on Netflix, showcasing his wit and insightful commentary on current affairs.

As SAG-AFTRA’s 160,000 members were ordered to halt all work under the TV/Theatrical Contracts, the entertainment industry was hit with a production standstill. As a result, Hollywood’s major movie and television projects are on hold, leaving eager audiences eagerly awaiting their favourite shows’ return.

As Comedy Central navigates the complex process of finding Noah’s successor, many celebrities have thrown their hats into the ring to be considered. Before deciding, temporary hosts like Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones, Kal Penn, and Al Franken have been filling in.

While late-night competitors like NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and CBS’ “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” continued with repeats during the Hollywood writers’ strike, Comedy Central chose to fill its programming grid with beloved repeats of shows like “South Park” and “The Office”.