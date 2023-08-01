They may not be a Marvel lover, but they better be ready to enter the MCU!

Emma Corrin, 27, has been announced to play the villain in “Deadpool 3”, opposite Canada’s Ryan Reynolds, 46, per Deadline.

However, the actor admitted that although they’re stepping into Marvel’s wonderous world of superheroes, they weren’t much of a fan of the studio and their films and even needed a debriefing before filming began for the third flick.

“Hands up, I’m not a Marvel person,” they revealed to Empire Magazine. “I’ve watched ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Black Panther’. I was like, ‘Look, you’re gonna have to debrief me into this.'”

“It’s such an intricate world. There’s so much to it, it’s an absolute mind-f**k. All the language and the Easter eggs, and this person is related to that person who did this, and this person came back and this person’s dead… it’s amazing,” they continued.

“The Crown” star admitted that after having the MCU clearly laid out to them, they could finally grasp its popularity.

“It’s a phenomenon, and I feel really lucky to be part of it. Especially ‘Deadpool’, because I love the fact that it’s self-aware, and critical of its own inner-workings,” they shared.

Despite photos surfacing earlier this year showcasing Reynolds and Hugh Jackman shooting “Deadpool 3”, production has now been halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.