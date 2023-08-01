“Loki” is back, and the God of Mischief is breaking some major records.
Marvel Studios’ second season trailer for “Loki”, which dropped on Monday, has smashed records, becoming Disney+’s most-watched series trailer debut ever with a whopping 80 million views.
Tom Hiddleston reprises his iconic role as Loki, getting entangled in some seriously trippy time-slipping adventures. The trailer introduces a mysterious new character, O.B., played by the talented Ke Huy Quan. Owen Wilson returns as the ever-witty Mobius.
The star-studded cast also includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Neil Ellice.
Fan excitement is off the charts, with Twitter buzzing at almost 90% positive sentiment, reports Deadline.
The debut season of “Loki” was an epic success, earning fans and critics’ praise. The series scored six Emmy nominations, solidifying its place as a Marvel powerhouse.
“Loki” is set to debut on Disney+ on October 6.