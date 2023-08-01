Click to share this via email

“Rust” armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed continues to find herself in legal limbo.

In a virtual courtroom showdown on Tuesday, “Rust” armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed faced a Santa Fe judge’s decision on her request to dismiss charges against her.

Defence attorneys claimed the prosecution’s recent statements to the media could prejudice potential jurors. They argued that accusations of Gutierrez-Reed hiding cocaine and being “hung over” during the tragic on-set shooting might sway public opinion, per Deadline.

However, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer denied the request, stating it was still preliminary and potential jurors hadn’t been affected yet.

The controversial case made global headlines, involving the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021, with actor Alec Baldwin also facing charges.

While Baldwin’s charges were dropped earlier this year, Gutierrez-Reed now faces involuntary manslaughter and evidence-tampering charges.

Her next hearing is scheduled for August 9.

Despite defence claims of personal motivations shaping the prosecution, the judge ordered both sides to “stay the course” on the charges. If convicted, Gutierrez-Reed could face up to three years behind bars and hefty fines.