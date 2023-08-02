The driver in Treat Williams‘ fatal motorcycle accident has been charged. On Tuesday, the Vermont State Police revealed that Ryan Koss has been charged with grossly negligent operation with death resulting after the June 12 crash.

According to the VSP, at the conclusion of its investigation, the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office requested that they issue the charge to Koss.

Koss, 35, was driving the Honda Element SUV that turned into the path of Williams’ motorcycle. VSP previously said that they believed Koss attempted to drive into a parking lot, stopping and signalling a left turn, before turning into the path of Williams’ motorcycle.

Koss voluntarily met with troopers on Tuesday evening, at which time he was processed on the charge and released. He is due to appear for arraignment on Sept. 25.

Williams suffered critical injuries after the crash and was subsequently pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center. The Medical Examiner’s Office in New York has since determined that Williams died of severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the accident. He was 71.

Williams’ agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson, released the news of the actor’s death in a statement to People on the day of the accident.

“He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented,” McPherson said. “He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

Afterward, Matt Rapphahn, who witnessed the crash, told ET that he saw Williams “flying over the hood of the car and then” landing on the ground.

A week later, the actor’s loved ones “honoured his memory during an intimate funeral” in Vermont, with McPherson telling ET, “It was beautiful and filled with love.”

