Jamie Foxx is deeply thankful for his sister, Deidra Dixon.

In post Monday on his Instagram account, the actor shared a heartfelt message celebrating his sister’s birthday, and revealing that she saved his life.

READ MORE: Jamie Foxx Reportedly Partied To Celebrate Positive Health Updates

“Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 “D”… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses,” he wrote, alongside a slideshow of photos of Deidra.

“And without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis,” Foxx added.

Fans and friends also shared in the birthday love, with one person writing, “Happy Birthday! And thank you for what you’ve done for Jaimie and us, the world!”

Another person wrote, “Protect her always. Love you D!” while another said, “All the lionesses in the house, always 🦁.”

Foxx didn’t share any specific details about how his sister saved his life, though it’s likely he was referring to the “medical complication” that sent him to the hospital earlier this spring.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” his daughter Corinne shared in an Instagram post on April 12. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” the statement read. “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

READ MORE: Jamie Foxx Tears Up Over ‘Tough’ Medical Scare, Says He ‘Went To Hell And Back’ In Emotional Video

In the months since, Foxx has shared a number of updates indicating his recovery has been going well, and he has been seen out in public several times, including on a golf outing in July

On July 22, Foxx posted a video on Instagram opening up more directly about his health scare for the first time.

“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” the actor said of his fans’ support,” he said. “Now, you know, by being quiet sometimes things get out of hand. People saying what I got, some people said I was blind, but as you can see … the eyes are working just fine. Said I’m paralyzed — I’m not paralyzed.”

He added, “But I did go through … I went to hell and back. And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back. And I’m able to work.”