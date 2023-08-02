Jason Momoa is having new experiences as he turns another year old.

The “Aquaman” star turned 44 years old on Tuesday, and he spent the big day in New Zealand where, to his surprise it was snowing on the first day of August.

“What the hell is going on,” Momoa remarked in an Instagram video, turning the camera to show off a snow-covered deck and hot tub.

Getting into the hot tub to join his friends, Momoa said, “Look at that, August 1st. Never in my life — 44 years — did I ever get in a hot tub and it’s snowing baby.”

Letting out a big, joyful scream, and then taking a sip from his drink, the actor added, “Cheers everybody, love you.”

Momoa also shared another post from New Zealand on his birthday, featuring photos and video of the beautiful nature in the area.

“One of my favourite places on Earth, South Island, New Zealand,” Momoa said in the video. “Wow. All my love.”