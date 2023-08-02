Sydney Sweeney joined her “Euphoria” co-stars in paying tribute to Angus Cloud on Tuesday after his tragic death at age just 25.

Sweeney — who stars as Cassie Howard in the show — took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking message alongside numerous snaps of her and Cloud, who played Fezco.

Sweeney wrote in the caption, “Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter.

“This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I’m so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I’m sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same.

“This heartache is real and I wish we could’ve had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you. 🖤”

Tributes have been pouring in for Cloud since his family revealed the heartbreaking news on Monday.

They said in a statement to ET: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the statement continued. “We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Zendaya — who plays Rue Bennett in “Euphoria” — was among those paying tribute this week, posting:

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.