Beyoncé is staying out of the drama.

On Tuesday night, the singer brought her Renaissance World Tour to Boston, but during her performance of “Break My Soul (Queen’s Remix)”, she left out her usual shoutout to Lizzo.

Lizzo’s name features in the lyrics of the song, alongside other artists like Nina Simone, Lauryn Hill and Nicki Minaj.

But in videos from the concert posted to social media, Beyoncé was heard skipping over the “About Damn Time” singer’s name.

Beyoncé’s choice to omit the Lizzo shoutout from the song came the same day news broke that three of Lizzo’s former backup dancers have filed a lawsuit against the singer.

The dancers claim that while working for Lizzo, they were subjected to a toxic work environment, which included weight-shaming, harassment and more.

Among the numerous claims in the suit is that Lizzo allegedly encouraged them to “take turns touching the nude performers” while at a club in Amsterdam’s red light district.

Lizzo has not yet commented on the suit.