Gigi Hadid has nothing but praise for her sister Bella amid her battle with Lyme disease.

Gigi shared a throwback picture from last month to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, showing the sisters posing backstage at a fashion show.

She added the caption at the time, “Can’t wait 4 the comebaccckkkkkk.”

Gigi then wrote this week, “Just wanna touch on this post from last week.

“Bella just finished a long and intense treatment for Lyme disease. (Didn’t want some to take my post as a promise she’ll be back for shows this next season…).”

Gigi added, “I’m so proud of her and excited for her ✨comeback✨ whenever she feels ready 😊x.”

Bella was diagnosed with Lyme disease back in 2012 alongside her brother Anwar and their mom Yolanda.

Last month, a source told ET Bella had been on medical leave while she was being treated daily for her Lyme disease.

The insider said, shutting down rumours about the supermodel being in rehab, “Bella Hadid has been on medical leave for the past four months, and is in daily treatment for Lyme disease.

“Nine months ago, Bella decided she wanted to stop drinking, so she stopped. She has been sober for nine months and has never had an alcohol or drug problem. Bella is not in rehab,” they added at the time.