Beyoncé paid homage to a fan who was fatally stabbed over the weekend in a possible hate crime.

After hearing the heartbreaking news that O’Shae Sibley, a professional dancer, was killed at a Brooklyn gas station, Beyoncé honoured the 28-year-old on her official website, writing: “REST IN POWER O’SHAE SIBLEY.”

On Saturday, Sibley was voguing to a Beyoncé song, surrounded by his friends, when he was suddenly targeted by a group of men who viciously attacked him. One of Sibley’s friends, Otis Pena, happened to be documenting the night out, filming Sibley’s dance moves for a Facebook Live post. In his video, the group of men are seen approaching the dancer and his pals while shouting gay slurs. Things eventually escalated and Sibley was stabbed.

Sibley, who was left with stab wounds to his torso, was transported to Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn but, upon arriving, he was pronounced dead.

A spokesman for the New York City Police Department told People that the attack is currently “being investigated as a possible biased incident.”

Photo: Courtesy of Beyonce’s official website (Beyonce.com)

Meanwhile, New York City has been mourning Sibley’s passing.

“The Ailey organization mourns the tragic death of O’Shae Sibley, following an attack outside of a Brooklyn gas station on Saturday night,” the Alvin Ailey American Dance Foundation’s Ailey Extension, said in a social media post on Monday, which featured a photo of the dancer smiling. “O’Shae was a cherished and devoted Ailey Extension student. He had incredible energy in the studio and was loved by instructors and fellow classmates.”

New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Signal, who is openly gay, took to Twitter Monday, writing: “Heartbroken and enraged to learn about O’Shae Sibley’s death this weekend in New York. Despite homophobes’ best efforts, gay joy is not crime. Hate-fueled attacks are.”

Elsewhere, in a statement released Tuesday, GLAAD called attention to issues troubling the LGBTQ community. The organization — focused on LGBTQ advocacy and cultural change — called Sibney’s death part of a “disturbing rise in violence and harassment,” stressing that “this cannot continue.

“No one should have to fear for their safety just for being themselves,” GLAAD continued. “Politicians spewing lies and proposing policies filled with disinformation, and media repeating their false and dangerous rhetoric unchallenged, are creating an incredibly hostile environment that endangers all LGBTQ people and all queer people of colour.”

As for Beyoncé, the Grammy-winner has been a longtime advocate for the LGBTQ community. She even dedicated her latest album Renaissance to her Uncle Jonny, whom she respectfully called her “godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album.” The project features several collaborations from queer artists including Ts Madison, Honey Dijon, Syd, Moi Renee, MikeQ, Kevin Aviance and Big Freedia.

Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z have also been recognized as “global icons and passionate defenders of human rights and acceptance for all people,” by GLAAD’s President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis back in March 2019. At the time, the couple were honoured as LGBTQ Allies at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.