Lizzo’s dance captain Shirlene Quigley continued to preach about God on Instagram on Tuesday after it was revealed she was among those being sued by three of Lizzo’s former backup dancers.

Quigley took to Instagram to share a video of herself speaking to camera and thanking God, insisting he loves you no matter what you’re going through.

Quigley’s comments included, “Glory to God. I just want to remind you that he is love. He is truth, he is the light. He is the first and the last.

“All things work together for those that are called according to his purpose,” with her gushing about being on tour with Lizzo and calling it an “amazing experience,” despite not mentioning the lawsuit.

READ MORE: Lizzo’s Former Backup Dancers File Lawsuit Against Singer, Accusing Her Of Sexual Harassment And Creating Hostile Work Environment

Lizzo — who regularly embraces body positivity — has been accused of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, with Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez filing the lawsuit against Lizzo, Quigley and the singer’s production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT).

READ MORE: Beyoncé Leaves Out Her Usual Lizzo Shoutout In ‘Break My Soul’ Performance Following Lawsuit News

Among the allegations against Quigley was that she pushed her religious beliefs on dancers, with the suit, obtained by ET, claiming: “On one occasion while on tour, Ms. QUIGLEY interrogated Ms. DAVIS about her religious beliefs.

“While in the dressing room doing their makeup in advance of a show, Ms. QUIGLEY began stating her own religious beliefs and asking Ms. DAVIS if she held the same beliefs. When Ms. DAVIS expressed a different belief than Ms. QUIGLEY’s, Ms. QUIGLEY became visibly upset, making it abundantly clear she expected Ms. DAVIS’s total conformity to Ms. QUIGLEY’s dogma.”

Quigley was also accused of making sexually inappropriate comments, among other things.