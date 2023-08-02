You may be able to own a piece of Cardi B history.

Over the weekend, the “WAP” rapper threw a microphone into the crowd during a show at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas, and now that mic is up for auction.

Scott Fisher, the owner of audio production company The Wave, which services many nightclubs in Vegas, told TMZ the microphone actually belongs to his company.

During the performance, Cardi had asked the crowed to throw water on her to cool her off in the scorching temperatures, but later, when someone threw liquid and ice in her direction, the rapper was none too pleased.

Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023

She responded by hurling the microphone into the crowd, but according to Fisher, not only were they able to easily locate the mic thanks to a white label at the bottom reading, “MAIN,” it is still in working condition.

Fisher has put the mic up for auction on eBay, with a starting price of $500, though he said the microphone was actually purchased new for $1,000.

Proceeds from the sale will go to two charities, the Wounded Warrior Project as well as the local charity Friendship Circle Las Vegas, which helps teens and young adults with special needs.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed on Monday that a police report for battery had been filed by a woman who said she was “struck by an item that was thrown from the stage” when Cardi threw the mic.

No arrests or citations have been issued.