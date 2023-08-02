Gwyneth Paltrow “cannot wait” to host one lucky fan in her recently-completed guest home.

The Goop founder is opening the doors to her and husband Brad Falchuk’s luxe Montecito, California guest house for one night upon listing the one-bedroom home on Airbnb.

Paltrow announced the news on her Instagram account Tuesday, noting that the winner will be her first-ever guest to stay in the renovated home that’s “nestled in nature” with “lots of light and fresh air.”

“Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented,” she wrote in the caption of her post — a video in which she announces the Airbnb listing and gives fans a tour of the home.

In order to “make the world a little less lonely,” Paltrow, 50, is inviting one fan and a guest the unique experience to stay on the $4.9 million property — which also includes her and Falchuk’s 14,000-square-foot mansion, purchased in 2016 — described on the listing as her “sanctuary for respite and mental clarity.”

“While we may begin as strangers, I hope we’ll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal,” she continued. “Lay by the pool, go on one of my favourite hikes and of course you’ll have a bathroom stocked with my favourite @goop products for a truly luxuriating stay.”

The cozy guest house, which Paltrow designed, includes a wood-burning fireplace, a large soaking tub, a stocked bar and a wine room, where the “Iron Man” star and her husband will host a “chef’s dinner,” joining their guests for an intimate meal complete with “whatever bottle of wine you like,” Paltrow says in the video.

Additionally, the winner will have the opportunity to enjoy “a guided transcendental meditation session” and “a relaxing spa day,” as noted on the Airbnb listing. The lucky fan may also spot some of Paltrow’s famous neighbours, including Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Aniston, Ariana Grande, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Ellen DeGeneres and Rob Lowe.

Fans can sign up for the chance to win the “goop-Inspired Stay with Gwyneth Paltrow” on August 15 at 10 a.m. PT. The one-night stay will take place on September 9.

For more information on the stay at Paltrow’s guest home, visit the Airbnb listing, here.