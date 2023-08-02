Teresa Giudice is getting some serious blowback.

Last week, on her podcast “Namaste B$tches”, the “Real Housewives” star mocked actress Sofía Vergara’s accent while calling her one of the “rudest” celebrities she’s met.

The reality star recalled a 2017 incident in which she had heard Vergara says she didn’t want to take a picture of her, imitating her Colombian accent while saying, “I was like, ‘How rude. You’re so not a humble person. You forgot where you came from.’”

Giudice added, “It’s not like she started out like being on the top. She forgot where she came from. She’s so not a down-to-earth person.”

The comments, and particularly her mocking of Vergara’s accent, prompted fans to give Giudice a piece of their mind in the comments on an unrelated Instagram post.

“I’m disgusted by you mocking Sofia’s accent! An immigrant like your PARENTS who barely spoke English! Btw, Sofia is a CITIZEN. Super rich who has work hard to be where she is rn!! So no, she didn’t forget where she came from,” wrote one commenter.

Another person wrote, ““Do you honestly think Sofia Vargara [sic] gives two sh*ts about you or what you think? ya’ dunce.”

“So this low life form who only speaks incorrect English gibberish thinks she can hold a candle to a woman who speaks multiple languages and actually has a career hilarious she is so you wish you had an ounce of class that Sofia has or money cause we all know you broke henny ,” another added.

“Teresa can barely speak Italian NOR English, so the nerve of her to mock someone else,” another person wrote.

One particularly angry commenter wrote, “UNACCEPTABLE. YOUR PARENTS HAD ACCENTS. YOU HAVE JUST MOCKED THE ANCESTORS OF 62 MILLION AMERICANS. ARE YOU PROUD? IS THIS WHAT UR BEAUTIFUL PARENTS WOUKD [sic] WANT TO SEE? SHAME ON YOU.”

Giudice has not yet responded to the backlash, though she has continued to post photos from her trip to Greece.