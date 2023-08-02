Click to share this via email

Erika Jayne claimed she hasn’t been using Ozempic to lose weight.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star appeared on Tuesday’s “Watch What Happens Live”, with host Andy Cohen stating she looked like a “whisper of herself,” Page Six reported.

“Yes, I did come down in weight, and I did it hormonally,” Jayne insisted, as Cohen quizzed: “Not Ozempic-ally?” referencing the diabetes drug.

“I was going through menopause,” Jayne went on. “So I took it all down,” as her fellow guest, Jackie Hoffman, jokingly questioned who loses weight in menopause.

Elsewhere on the show, Jayne also teased fans with juicy tidbits from “RHOBH” season 13, as well as talking about scoring a legal victory in the case surrounding those infamous $750,000 earrings.

See more in the clips below.