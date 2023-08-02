I know, we all love designer goodies. But, unfortunately, paying rent is more important than getting a new luxury bag to add to your closet (life is hard). Lucky for you, Amazon Canada is a goldmine for dupes, and you can find twins of some of the season’s hottest pieces for a fraction of the price.

Whether you’ve been lusting after Bottega bags and earrings or have wanted to add a pair of Manolos to your closet since you first became obsessed with Sex and the City, we’ve got you covered. And, as an added bonus, everything on this list rings up under $100.

Keep on reading to discover some of the best designer dupes we’ve found on Amazon Canada.

FAMARINE Drop Earrings ($16) vs. Bottega Drop Earrings ($990)

Left: FAMARINE Drop Earrings; Right: Bottega Drop Earrings ($990) — Photo: Amazon, Bottega

These chunky statement studs will make people do a double take and ask, “Wait, are those Bottega?,” since they look just like the luxury brand’s drop earrings. One of the best things about them: the Amazon Canada earrings cost $16, while the designer versions cost a whopping $1,000.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $15.99. Available in two colours.

AnotherChill Lounge Dress ($18.88) vs. SKIMS Long Slip Dress ($78)

Left: AnotherChill Lounge Dress; Right: SKIMS Long Slip Dress — Photo: Amazon, SKIMS

SKIMS has changed the shapewear and loungewear game, and one of the line’s most popular pieces is the Long Slip Dress. Lucky for you, Amazon Canada is brimming with stellar SKIMS dupes, including this lounge dress that costs $110 less than Kim’s famous frock.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18.88+. Available in 23 colours/styles and in sizes XXS-XL.

Bomvabe Belt Bag ($15.49) vs. Lululemon Everywhere Bag ($44)

Top: Bomvabe Belt Bag; Bottom: Lululemon Everywhere Bag — Photo: Bombvabe, Lululemon

This adorbs (and functional) Amazon Canada fanny pack is a total dupe for the Lululemon Everywhere Bag that everyone is so obsessed with. It comes in more colours and is less than half the price, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $15.49+. Available in 14 colours.

VETASTE Pumps ($67.91) vs. Manolo Blahniki Hangisis ($1,555)

Left: VETASTE Pumps; Right: Manolo Blahniki Hangisis — Photo: Amazon, Manolo

There’s a good chance you added Manolo Blahniki Hangisis to your cart the moment you saw Carrie sport them on Sex and the City. Now, that’s totally understandable, but if you’re not raking in the big bucks, you may want to opt for this $70 Amazon Canada pair instead of the $1,500 originals.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $67.91+. Available in 10 colours and in sizes 5—11.

TAOTAOQI Square Sunglasses ($25.77) vs. Celine Oversized Sunnies ($550)

Top: TAOTAOQI Square Sunglasses; Bottom: Celine Oversized Sunnies — Photo: Amazon, Celine

If you’re obsessed with the Celine oversized sunnies ($500), you’ll love these dupes from Amazon Canada. Like the luxury specs, they have larger-than-life frames and the lenses have UV protective coating that’ll keep your peepers safe from the sun.

Get two pairs from Amazon Canada for $25.77 (originally $37). Available in four colours.

Left: YIKOEE Nylon Shoulder Bag; Right: Prada Re-Edition 2000 mini-bag — Photo: Amazon, Prada

The Prada re-edition bag is one of the cutest, most coveted shoulder bags on the market, but it does cost a pretty penny. If you’re not exactly down to shell out $1,500 for a nylon purse, you’ll love this option from Amazon Canada. It costs a mere $40 and could totally be mistaken for a luxury bag.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $35.99+. Available in two colours.

TINSTREE Heels ($83.64) vs. Mach & Mach Double Bow Crystal-Embellished Satin Pumps ($1,290)

Left: TINSTREE Heels; Right: Mach & Mach Double Bow Crystal-Embellished Satin Pumps — Photo: Amazon, Mach & Mach

If you’ve been hemming and hawing over those Mach & Mach pumps, I’ve got a better (and much less expensive) option for you. While the luxury label heels will run you over $1,000, you can get these Amazon Canada ones for under $100 — pretty impressive, if you ask me.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $83.64+. Available in 14 colours and in sizes 5-11.

Kowloloo Knotted Handbag ($49.99) vs. Bottega Veneta Jodie ($4,210)

Top: Kowloloo Knotted Handbag; Bottom: Bottega Veneta Jodie — Photo: Amazon, Bottega

I, like many others, am a huge fan of the Bottega Veneta Jodie. What I’m not a fan of? Spending north of $4,000 on a bag. This twin bag from Amazon Canada will run you $50, and reviewers swear it’s just as cute as the real deal.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $49.99. Available in 11 colours.

CUSHIONAIRE Clogs ($44) vs. Birkenstock Bostons ($190)

Top: CUSHIONAIRE Clogs; Bottom: Birkenstock Bostons — Photo: Amazon, Birkenstock

Birkenstock Bostons became everyone’s fave comfy shoes last summer and they are still having a moment. An OG pair will run you around $200, but you can get the Amazon Canada dupes for about a quarter of the price — what a steal.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $44.03+. Available in 10 colours and in sizes 6—11.