It looks like Gal Gadot is returning for “Wonder Woman 3”.

The actress — who made her debut as Diana Prince in 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, before starring in 2017’s “Wonder Woman” and its 2020 sequel, “Wonder Woman 1984”, as well as “Justice League” — confirmed she’s expecting to return to the role amid James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Studios takeover.

Gadot told ComicBook.com: “I love portraying Wonder Woman.

“It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a ‘Wonder Woman 3’ together.”

READ MORE: Gal Gadot On Being Considered For Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ Movie Role

It hadn’t been confirmed whether there’d be a “Wonder Woman 3”, after Gunn took to Twitter in December to comment on a “half-true” Hollywood Reporter story about there not being a third movie.

“So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not,” he wrote at the time in the lengthy Twitter thread.

So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 8, 2022

The movie-maker detailed the messy transitional period and the state of the company when he entered the situation and hoped that fans would understand a lot of changes and time were needed.

“We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives,” he continued.

READ MORE: ‘Heart Of Stone’ Trailer: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan And Alia Bhatt Star In Thrilling Spy Film

See Gadot chat to ET Canada about her new movie “Heart of Stone” in the clip below.