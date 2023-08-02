Kylie Minogue has a lot of love for her fellow Aussie.

In an interview with E! News, the “Can’t Get You Out of My Mind” singer revealed which actress she would want to play her in a biopic.

“Margot Robbie in my dreams,” Minogue said. “She’d have the Australian accent down, that’s for sure.”

Like Minogue, the “Barbie” star is also from Australia, though she was born and raised in Queensland, a state on the northwest of the country, while the singer is from Melbourne, in the south.

The singer also shared her dream collaborations would be either Beyoncé or Rihanna.

“Most collaborations I’ve done have come to me, so I haven’t had to make that decision,” she said. “But whoever I work with. There’s always something to learn.”

Along with the powerhouse singers, Minogue also revealed her love for indie rock bands like The Killers.