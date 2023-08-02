“America’s Got Talent” contestant Zion Clark left a remarkable imprint on the stage with his inspirational audition.

During Tuesday’s episode, the Canton, Ohio, native moved the audience and judges — Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofía Vergara — after sharing his emotional life story by demonstrating his unmatched athleticism.

Zion, 25, began by sharing that, since the day he was born with a “super rare” condition called caudal regression syndrome, leaving him with no legs, he’s endured several challenges in his early life.

“There’s practically nothing known about it,” he said of the rare congenital abnormality. “Aside from the fact I don’t have legs.”

Having grown up in the foster care system for the first 17 years of his life, Zion didn’t know either of his parents.

“Mother’s in prison, dad’s in jail. I was thrown into the system from the second I left the hospital,” he explained. “I was disabled and a foster kid so I was just thrown away. Less than human is what I was treated like, and I got scars all over my body to prove it.”

Zion lived in roughly 14 different homes and was “about to age out and be homeless” until a woman agreed to adopt him when the foster agency reached out.

“I got adopted, everything went into place,” he said of his foster mom, sharing that he eventually pursued wrestling and saw his grades go up in school.

“She’s patient but tough at the same time. She wouldn’t let me quit nothing,” he praised. “She really turned my life around and showed me my own potential.”

Despite losing the first 200 times, Zion remained incredibly committed and became one of the top three wrestlers in Ohio — a member of the Team USA wrestling team and a professional MMA fighter. He defeated able-bodied opponents and set three Guinness World Records Guinness World Records — the fastest man on two hands, the highest box jumper and the most diamond pushups.

Upon taking the “AGT” stage, Zion put his athletic abilities on full display, sharing his story via a voiceover while performing several fitness activities like rope climbs, box jumps, bench presses and monkey bars.

“I chose to walk on my two hands instead of the wheelchair they put me in,” Zion said. “I chose a life of no excuses.”

His motivational acts moved the judges and audience to their feet.

Klum dubbed Zion’s performance “absolutely incredible” while Cowell said that he “defines the word ‘inspiration.'”

“How you’ve come through this with your attitude is remarkable. You’re gonna make a difference and I applaud you,” he said, before the judges unanimously voted, sending the athlete through the next round.

Zion later reacted to his audition, telling People it was an “amazing feeling to see the crowd react the way that they did.

“I just enjoy myself. When you bring good energy into something, nine times out of 10 you can spread it,” he explained. “I don’t go into anything knowing that, ‘OK, I’m going to put this smile on my face and this is what’s going to happen.’ If I don’t have a good time, I’m not going to smile. If I do have a good time, I will.

“And that’s the thing, I try to put myself and surround myself with people and put myself in positions where no matter what I do, everything’s going to have a positive outcome on all angles,” he continued.

Zion hopes people will “feel motivated and inspired” by his story and audition.

“I want them to feel entertained too,” he said. “I want people to feel a lot of things. But here’s the thing: depending on if they do or they don’t, regardless to me, I had a good time.

“If I win, it’s cool. If I don’t win, that’s still cool,” he added of his fate on the show. “I’m here for the experience. And if I so happen to win, that would be even better.”

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.