Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing their bit to try and create a safer online world for the next generation.

In what marked their first joint public appearance since that paparazzi car chase back in May, Harry and Meghan spoke to an array of young people about the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund.

A piece on the Archewell website stated, “The Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund today announced an inaugural cohort of 26 inspiring young people and organizations, selected for their groundbreaking approach to changing the future of technology.

“These innovators and campaigners have been awarded a total of $2 million [USD] to support their efforts to build a more inclusive, equitable, and accountable online world.”

The message continued, “The cohort will work on a range of innovative projects, including responsible use of artificial intelligence; improving education access; leveraging platforms to address social and environmental challenges; and promoting the safety and well-being of online communities.

“The Archewell Foundation is a proud founding member of this initiative and serves on the advisory committee alongside leading organizations including Omidyar Network, Hopelab, Susan Crown Exchange, Susan Reynolds, and more.”

Harry and Meghan surprised members of the group by calling them in a video shared on their website, telling them how important the work they were doing was.

Meghan beamed in the clip shared online, looking stunning in a brown ensemble, while Harry donned a casual white shirt that he left open at the top.

Harry said at the end of a call, “Thank you for doing everything that you do, our kids especially are incredibly grateful,” referencing their son Archie, 4, and daughter Lilibet, 2.

Meghan laughed, “They don’t know it yet, but they will!”

This is Harry and Meghan’s first joint appearance since they spoke about being involved in a two-hour “near catastrophic car chase” with tabloid photographers through the streets of New York while out with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Speaking to The New York Times at the time, a rep for Harry and Meghan then pushed back on claims that their alleged chase was a publicity stunt.

“Respectfully, considering the Duke’s family history, one would have to think nothing of the couple or anybody associated with them to believe this was any sort of P.R. stunt. Quite frankly, I think that’s abhorrent,” the rep said.