Gabby Windey has got big news.

On Wednesday, the former “Bachelorette” star appeared on “The View” to announce that she is in a new relationship with a woman.

READ MORE: ‘The Bachelorette”s Gabby Windey And Fiancé Erich Schwer Break Up

“I always just want to live my truth, and my story,” she said. “And I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I’ve been keeping it a little more private because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation, because I’m dating a girl!”

“The View” co-host Hostin remarked that it was “a twist” she didn’t see coming, to which Windey admitted that nobody did, including herself.

Windey entered Bachelor Nation as a competitor on “The Bachelor” season 26, ending up a co-runner-up alongside Rachel Recchie. She and Recchia went on to co-headline “The Bachelorette” season 19.

At the end of the season, Windey engaged to contestant Erich Schwer. They split in November 2022.

“I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder, and I didn’t really know to pay attention to it,” Windey said of her attraction to women. “I think, you know, when this happens, there’s some shame, obviously, surrounding it.”

Windey went on, “So I think I had to, a little bit, navigate through the shame, like, what is it? Where is it coming from? But ultimately, like I said, I always just want to kind of like, do me, do what I want, figure it out later.”

READ MORE: ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Hayden Markowitz Apologizes After Calling Gabby Windey And Rachel Recchia ‘B***hes’

Hostin’s co-host Joy Behar had to ask, “So is it girls now? That’s it, girls?”

“I think so,” Windey told her. “I think it’s just like, my girl. She’s the best.”

Windey is hardly the first star of “The Bachelor” franchise to come out. Becca Tilley, who competed in two seasons of “The Bachelor”, revealed in May 2022 that shew as in a relationship with singer Hayley Kiyoko.

Most famously, “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood came out as gay in 2021.

After Windey’s announcement on “The View”, GLAAD’s Vice President of Communications & Talent, Anthony Allen Ramos issued a statement on her coming out.

“As one of today’s most visible reality stars from ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette,’ Gabby Windey’s decision to continue to share her private life with the public as a queer woman is a key reminder to people, including the many millions who watch the franchise, that there are no rules for coming out and that everyone’s journey is different,” he said. “This should also be an important reminder to the industry that LGBTQ people have a place in mainstream dating and relationship shows and that we must be included.”