The Prime Minister of Canada and his wife are separating.

On Wednesday, Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau shocked the world by announcing their split after 18 years of marriage.

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau, John Legend Added To Global Citizen NOW Lineup

The couple made the announcement in a pair of statements on each of their Instagram accounts.

Both wrote that “after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate.”

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” they added.

Finally, they said, “For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you.”

The Trudeaus share three children: 15-year-old Xavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and 9-year-old Hadrien.

The Prime Minister’s Office also released a statement confirming that the couple have “signed a legal separation agreement.”

“They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward,” Trudeau’s office added.

The PM’s office also noted, “They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment. Both parents will be a constant presence in their children’s lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together. The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week.”

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau Urges Taylor Swift To Add Canada ‘Eras Tour’ Dates Amid Fan Outrage: ‘Don’t Make It Another Cruel Summer’

Trudeau and Grégoire first met as children growing up in Montreal, where Grégoire was a classmate and friend of the future PM’s youngest brother, Michel.

They eventually reconnected as adults, in 2003, when Grégoire, who had become a television personality in Quebec, was given the job as Trudeau’s co-host for a charity ball.

Months afterward, they began dating, and in October 2004 they became engaged.

The couple tied the knot on May 28, 2005 at Montreal’s Sainte-Madeleine d’Outremont Church.

Trudeau was elected as a Liberal member of Parliament in 2008, going on to become party leader and assuming the office of Prime Minister on November 4, 2015.