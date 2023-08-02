Union leaders told striking Hollywood writers Tuesday night that they plan to meet with representatives for studios to discuss restarting negotiations after the first official communication between the two sides since the strike began three months ago.

The Writers Guild of America sent an email to members saying that the head of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents major studios, streaming services and production companies in negotiations, requested a meeting on Friday to discuss the resumption of contract talks.

“We’ll be back in communication with you sometime after the meeting with further information,” the email read. “As we’ve said before, be wary of rumors. Whenever there is important news to share, you will hear it directly from us.”

It was not immediately known whether a similar overture was made to union leaders for Hollywood actors, who have been on strike since July 14.

Asked about the prospect of talks with either guild, a spokesperson for the AMPTP in an email said only that “We remain committed to finding a path to mutually beneficial deals with both Unions.”

An email to a representative from the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, which represents striking film and television actors, was not immediately returned.

Talks between screenwriters and their employers collapsed on May 1, and the first of the two strikes that have frozen production in Hollywood began a day later. Issues behind the strike include pay rates amid inflation, the use of smaller writing staffs for shorter seasons of television shows, and control over artificial intelligence in the screenwriting process.

“I had hoped that we would already have had some kind of conversations with the industry by now,” SAG-AFTRA Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland told The Associated Press earlier Tuesday, before the email was sent to writers. “Obviously, that hasn’t happened yet, but I’m optimistic.”

The new negotiation talks come after some massive Hollywood heavyweights have donated eye-catching sums of money to help out their fellow performers during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The SAG-AFTRA union announced in a statement on Wednesday that some major Tinseltown players had donated $1 million each to the organization, totalling $15 million. Some of these big-shot names include Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, George and Amal Clooney, Luciana and Matt Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicole Kidman, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Julia Roberts, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey.

SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance said in the statement: “The entertainment industry is in crisis and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation is currently processing more than 30 times our usual number of applications for emergency aid. We received 400 applications in the last week alone. Our Emergency Financial Assistance Program is here to ensure that performers in need don’t lose their homes, have the ability to pay for utilities, buy food for their families, purchase life-saving prescriptions, cover medical bills and more. It’s a massive challenge, but we’re determined to meet this moment.”

Streep, who recently donated a large sum, also said, “I remember my days as a waiter, cleaner, typist, even my time on the unemployment line. In this strike action, I am lucky to be able to support those who will struggle in a long action to sustain against Goliath.”

The foundation thanked the actors for their generosity in a Wednesday statement, promising to aid “thousands of journeyman actors facing economic hardships.”