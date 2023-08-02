Do you have a big personality with strong opinions? Are you competitive and willing to fight for what you believe? If you answered yes to any of these questions, perhaps you’d be interested in competing on “Big Brother Canada”‘s upcoming 12th season.

That’s right! Global is seeking a new group of houseguests to compete for a chance to take home the crown on one of Canada’s most popular reality series.

Starting today, Canadians can apply for season 12 — coming to Global in Spring 2024 — online at BigBrotherCanada.ca for the opportunity to become a #BBCAN12 houseguest, competing in a series of extreme challenges in one of the most high-stakes social experiments on TV.

Fans can also nominate friends on social media by tagging @bigbrotherca and using #FutureHOH for a chance to get noticed by “Big Brother Canada”’s casting team.

To qualify, houseguest hopefuls must be 19 years of age by February 1, 2024 and submit their applications by November 15, 2023.

Here’s how to apply in three simple steps:

Record a short video of yourself explaining why you have what it takes to be one of the next houseguests on “Big Brother Canada” Visit the official casting site at BigBrotherCanada.ca Upload a photo of yourself, along with your video and some basic information

For more information, including a full list of rules and eligibility, head to BigBrotherCanada.ca.

Global and Insight Productions’ casting announcement comes after an explosive 11th season of the reality sensation, which can be streamed with The Global TV App and STACKTV. Ahead of Season 12, fans can also tune into Season 25 of “Big Brother” currently airing three nights a week on Global and STACKTV.