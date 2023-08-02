It was revealed this week that Lizzo’s dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, was among those being sued by three of the “Juice” hitmaker’s former backup dancers.

Among the allegations against her in the suit — filed by Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez — Quigley has been accused of pushing her religious beliefs on dancers, making sexually inappropriate comments and more.

Let’s find out a bit more about Quigley in the wake of the lawsuit after ET obtained the documents on Tuesday.

Who Is Shirlene Quigley?

Quigley is a 39-year-old dancer from Los Angeles, who has worked for the likes of Lizzo, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Destiny’s Child, Jamie Foxx, Ashanti, Chris Brown and more over the years.

She started her career — which has spanned over 20 years — as one of the “Uhh Oh” dancers in the iconic 2003 music video for Bey’s “Crazy In Love”.

How Long Has Shirlene Quigley Been Working For Lizzo?

Quigley joined Lizzo’s team as dance captain in 2019.

As well as joining her on tour, Quigley was also a judge/teacher on Lizzo’s reality TV show “Watch Out For The Big Grrrls”, that premiered on Prime Video in March 2022.

Why Has Shirlene Quigley Been Hitting Headlines?

This week, Lizzo was hit with a lawsuit, with three of her former backup dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez — accusing her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

The suit has been filed against Lizzo, Quigley and the singer’s production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT).

Among the allegations against Quigley — who is a devout Christian — was that she pushed her religious beliefs on dancers, with the suit claiming: “On one occasion while on tour, Ms. QUIGLEY interrogated Ms. DAVIS about her religious beliefs.

“While in the dressing room doing their makeup in advance of a show, Ms. QUIGLEY began stating her own religious beliefs and asking Ms. DAVIS if she held the same beliefs. When Ms. DAVIS expressed a different belief than Ms. QUIGLEY’s, Ms. QUIGLEY became visibly upset, making it abundantly clear she expected Ms. DAVIS’s total conformity to Ms. QUIGLEY’s dogma.”

Quigley was also accused of making sexually inappropriate comments, with the suit stating her “party trick” was simulating “oral sex on a banana,” with the dancer allegedly making the Plaintiffs “uncomfortable.”

Quigley has been accused of “sharing her masturbatory habits with the dance cast,” as well as often making “comments deriding people who engaged in pre-marital sex, knowing that some members of the dance cast did not share her views.”

