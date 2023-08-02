The “Succession” finale, much like the entire series, was full of cut-throat dynamics, shrewd business decisions and emotional turbulence.

As the show wrapped up earlier this year, Sarah Snook, 35, who brilliantly portrays the ambitious Shiv Roy, opened up in a post-finale interview with Variety, sharing her thoughts on the series’ epic conclusion.

The Australian actress, who recently gave birth to her first child, revealed how she unsuspectingly discovered the show’s ending while reading the script. “I was on my way to the table read, devouring the script in the car,” she recalled: “And by the time I finished, I realized, ‘That’s it. It’s done.'”

One of the most unexpected revelations was Tom, played by Matthew Macfadyen, becoming the CEO of Waystar Royco. Snook admitted she was stunned by the decision, exclaiming: “I was like, ‘Are you f**king kidding me?'”

Discussing Shiv’s pivotal moment in the boardroom, where she refused to vote for her brother Kendall, Snook offered deeper insight into her character’s emotional journey. “It’s just pure instinct,” she explained. “There’s something in her that goes like, ‘Ahhhhh!’ Sorry to swear, but ‘Motherf**ker!’ It’s scratching an open wound that is always there with the siblings.”

The tension between Kendall and Shiv escalated during the intense boardroom scene, leading to a physical altercation. Snook revealed: “It made sense that she would just be like, ‘Whoa – it is just boys, like wrestling boys. This is again, childhood.'”

Regarding the final image of Shiv and Tom, holding hands as they leave Waystar Royco headquarters, Snook revealed the delicate intricacies of the scene. “It’s such a wonderful challenge to find a way to hold hands without holding hands at all,” she said. “We reached a point where we’re resolved to our fates.”

“Succession” has earned the most Emmy nods this year, raking in a staggering 27 noms, including an Outstanding Lead Actress acknowledgement for Snook.