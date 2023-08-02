Sofía Vergara is reportedly letting Joe Manganiello keep their dog Bubbles following their split.

It was revealed last month that the couple had called it quits after seven years of marriage. Manganiello then filed for divorce on July 19.

Vergara has spoken about their pup Bubbles, 10 — who is a Chihuahua-Pomerainian mix — in multiple interviews and has made it clear the dog preferred Manganiello over her, despite her originally getting her for herself.

READ MORE: Joe Manganiello Files For Divorce From Sofia Vergara With Prenup In Place

A source told the Daily Mail of Vergara giving her ex the dog, whom they adopted in 2021, “Not in a million years would Joe part ways with his dog Bubbles and Sofía is well aware of this.

“Joe said Sofía was gracious about him keeping Bubbles after their break-up.

“Neither one of them is bitter or out for revenge, and Sofía loves Bubbles and wants her to be happy which is precisely why she’s letting Joe have custody.

“He said Sofía has the biggest heart and would never do anything to intentionally hurt him or Bubbles,” the source added.

Vergara previously chatted to Ellen DeGeneres about the pup in June 2021, claiming at the time that the pup had stolen her other half.

As DeGeneres showed a photo of the pup, Vergara said: “I don’t have a dog, it’s not mine. Joe has a dog.”

Vergara said of the snap, “Look at her. Idiot. It doesn’t even look like a Chihuahua, it looks like some kind of teddy bear. [The dog was] for me, I got it for myself, she arrived and completely ignored me. Went straight to him. She has taken everything that was mine.”

READ MORE: Sofia Vergara Comes Home To Bouquets Of Flowers From Friends Following Joe Manganiello Divorce Filing

The “America’s Got Talent” judge joked, “It’s not a laughing thing — it’s horrible, she’s taken my husband, my bed.

“They sleep together and I sleep on the other side. It has become something so weird.

“But I have to say it’s not Joe’s fault, she’s obsessed with him,” Vergara added.

See more on the pair’s divorce in the clip below.