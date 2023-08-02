The Church of Scientology is facing a fresh lawsuit.

Leah Remini, 53, has been an outspoken former Scientologist for years, often claiming the religious organization was a “cult” that surpassed boundaries and inflicted an abusive force over her life. She even released her own Apple TV+ docu-series in 2016 titled “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath”.

Now, the former “The King of Queens” actress is taking her allegations against the Church even further, wielding a steep lawsuit against them that alleges claims of harassment, stalking and defamation, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Remini, who left the organization in 2013 after joining at 9 years old with her parents in 1979, filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The legal documents claim that the actress had been “stalked, surveilled, harassed, threatened, intimidated and, moreover, has been the victim of malicious and fraudulent rumours” to silence her scathing public critiques of the Church.

The leading complaint of her allegations names church leader David Miscavige.