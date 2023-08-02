Social media star Jake Paul is dropping a bombshell about his upbringing in his new Netflix docu-series, “Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child”.

Debuting on Netflix on August 1, the series gives a vulnerable and raw insight into Paul’s life and childhood, leading him to acquire notable social media infamy and success.

In the latest edition of the series, Jake, 26, who has 20 million YouTube subscribers and 23 million Instagram followers, describes his father, Greg Paul, as being physically abusive.

“My dad would slap the s*** out of me,” Jake, who first began acquiring millions of followers on the now-defunct platform Vine, claimed in the episode.

“Our parents were really strict and mainly my dad – it was always Logan and I against him,” he says, mentioning his 28-year-old brother, who is also a social media sensation, though his brother feels quite differently about the allegations against their dad.

“Holy s***. Yo, Greg Paul is a f***ing being. He’s a menace. That guy’s intense,” Logan responds. “Jake may throw around the word ‘abusive.’ I prefer not quite legal.”

Greg was allowed to share his perspective on the accusations, claiming he never laid a finger on his boys, but maybe threw them “on a couch a couple times.”

“That’s what the f*** dads are supposed to do. Welcome to life, get the f*** over it.”

He concluded his thoughts by saying, if one was ever in a situation where an old lady was facing danger, would one prefer “a couple of Greg Pauls in the room or do you want some f**king fairy f**k, whiny little b**** who’s gonna sit there and talk about emotions?”

Despite all of the alleged abuse, Paul still points to his dad’s influence for contributing to his online success, stating: “He was so hard and so tough on us that my brother and I’s imaginations really started to flare up.”

“Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child” now streams on Netflix.