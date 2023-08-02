Kelly Osbourne revealed the reason she “hid” for nine months while pregnant as she responded to a fan on Instagram this week.

The reality TV star — who welcomed son, Sidney, late last year with Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson — replied to a social media user who questioned whether she used a surrogate because they “never saw a pregnant picture of” her.

Osbourne — who tends to keep her son out of the spotlight — responded, “There are no pictures of me pregnant because I hid for 9 months because I did not want to get fat shamed.”

Credit: Instagram/Kelly Osbourne

READ MORE: Kelly Osbourne Calls Out ‘Whining, Whinging, Complaining’ Prince Harry For Dressing Up As A ‘F**king Nazi’: ‘Now You’re Trying To Come Back As The Pope?’

The same social media user started off the comment by asking whether she’d had plastic surgery on her face and neck after Osbourne shared a stunning photo of herself posing in a glittering black ensemble.

“Honestly I’ve only had Botox,” Osbourne insisted.

READ MORE: Kelly Osbourne Posts From The Set Of ‘Beat Shazam’ As Ailing Jamie Foxx Remains Absent

The star has spoken openly about her weight loss journey, so when one fan asked what her “weight loss secret” was, she replied honestly.

Osbourne — who underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2018 — wrote, “I had weight loss surgery a few years ago and it completely changed everything.

“A lot of people don’t like that I did it but it was one of the best decisions I have ever made.”