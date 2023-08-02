New mom Jessie J is not putting up with body-shaming comments about her postpartum physique after welcoming son Ben Shelli back in May, whom she shares with boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman.

As Complex reported, the “Bang Bang ” singer recently shared a message via Instagram Story to share her displeasure for a particular line of questioning about her body.

“Couple of people have said to me ‘I bet you can’t wait to get your body back,'” she wrote.

“My reply is… ‘I don’t want to go back. That body is gone. I want my body to go forward. I’m getting my body forward’. That’s the vibe ladies. Embrace that bowdddddy!” she added.

Prior to that, she celebrated her post-baby body in a topless photo she shared on Instagram, explaining the logistical reasons behind the changes her body underwent during nine months of pregnancy.

“Your body was a home for someone else to live in for 9 months,” she wrote. “Your organs have moved and need to find their way back to where they were before.”

She continued by reminding herself to take care with the way she treats herself.

“Be easy on yourself, your body AND your mind. Remember you are in recovery and don’t forget to also remind those around you. Celebrate your new body. It HAD to change,” she wrote.

“Ignore the whispers of what some people say you should or shouldn’t look like after a certain time. It’s 2023. People need to chill. Time to snap forward not snap back,” she added.

“I LOVE my body. It has given me the most magical roommate inside and outside of my body,” she concluded. “And when it’s ready and able to change again it will. Whatever that looks like. I’m here for it.”