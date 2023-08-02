Keke Palmer is hitting the road!

On Wednesday, the R&B songstress, 29, announced on Instagram that she’s bringing her new album, Big Boss, on tour.

The new mom, who recently got in an online spat with her partner sparked by her baby’s father, Darius Jackson, will be hitting up eight venues in September throughout the U.S., including hotspots in Los Angeles, Dallas and Brooklyn.

READ MORE: Keke Palmer Slams Ozempic & Talks Her Postpartum Body: ‘I Want To Be In Action. It’s A Personal Choice’

Featuring a clip of a fan begging the star for a tour while she was speaking at the ‘Big Boss’ event in Washington, D.C. last month, Palmer is now answering her fan’s prayers in her latest tour announcement.

“I know, and that’s ending this year,” responds Palmer to resounding applause as the rest of the clip features shots of her on-stage performances.

“We’re kicking it off in Oakland and wrapping up in my hometown of Chicago. Presale Starts on Thursday, August 3rd with public on sale on Friday, August 4th. Get your tix & let me know what city you’re reppin’ in the comments: kekepalmer.com/bigbosstour,” reads the post’s caption.

READ MORE: Keke Palmer Reacts To Support After Darius Jackson Shaming: ‘Do You, New Moms’

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement in the comment section, with one social media user ecstatically writing: “Keke looks BETTER and BETTER everytime I see her 😍”

“Sis is on a ROLL 💅🏿💅🏿” commented another sweet fan.

Palmer released her new album, Big Boss, on May 12 and accompanied the new project with a 41-minute short film.