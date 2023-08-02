A 2019 interview that Lizzo gave to an Amsterdam radio show if lending credence to the recent sexual harassment lawsuit filed by the “Good As Hell” singer’s backup dancers.

One of the incidents referred to in the lawsuit — filed by former backup dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez — alleges that Lizzo brought the dancers to see the live sex show at the Banana Bar in Amsterdam’s Red Light District, where she allegedly began “inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas,” in addition to “pressuring Ms. Davis to touch the breasts of one of the nude women.”

In the interview, Lizzo gushes about how much she enjoyed watching a live sex show.

“It was people f**king, man!” Lizzo told radio host Frank van der Lende. “It was crazy! They were just doin’ it, but you know what, it was beautiful.”

She then confirmed her desire to go to the show “where you eat the banana” described in the lawsuit, even making a joke about how the bananas in question were rich in potassium. “That’s what I want to do,” she said in the interview. “I need my potassium if you know what I’m saying.”

In the lawsuit, the dancers express how uncomfortable they were with the experience, and how little Lizzo seemed to care.

“Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed,” the lawsuit stated.

ET Canada has reached out to Lizzo’s reps for comment.