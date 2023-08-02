TIFF has announced the coveted line-up for the 10 World Premiere features that make up the 2023 Platform programme and one of the flicks includes Nicolas Cage!

The Platform programme, conceived in 2015, will reward one special film $20,000 CAD, selected by an in-person jury. This year’s jury will consist of big-shot names, including Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins, Cannes winner Nadine Labaki and 2022 Platform Prize winner Anthony Shim.

The Platform is TIFF’s highly competitive, aiming to crown innovative and fearless directorial visions. This year’s film roster is imported from 12 countries across three continents.

One of the most talked-about films is Nicolas Cage’s “Dream Scenario”, directed by Kristoffer Borgli. The movie is described as a sharp, witty, satirical commentary on social media. TIFF got it’s hands on a first-look photo of Nicolas Cage in the movie, and he looks unrecognizable as he rocks a scruffy beard and brown zip-up turtleneck.

Nicolas Cage in ‘Dream Scenario’ — Photo: TIFF

Chief Programming Office at TIFF, Anita Lee, praised this year’s jury in a press statement on Wednesday: “I am delighted to announce that we have an international dream jury with acclaimed filmmakers Barry Jenkins, Nadine Labaki, and Anthony Shim as jury members for the Platform programme at TIFF.”

The full list of flicks competing in the Platform programme can be found here.