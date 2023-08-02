Caribana Toronto is on the fast approach. Since you’re going to want to show up in style (duh), we’ve created this quick guide for everything you’ll want to order before the big event. And, good news, since it’s all available on Amazon Canada, you’ll be able to get your hands on it within a few days (or sometimes even sooner if you’re a Prime member).

Now, before you start sorting out your look for all the Caribbean parties and events on your cal, you’ll want to get to know the festival. You can check out the FAQ for quick tips, but you may also want to create your schedule based on the nightlife events and weekend passes available.

Now, without further adieu, let’s break down all the things you’ll want to order for the main event.

Fashion tape — Photo: Amazon

If you went all out and got a custom costume, you don’t want anything falling out. That’s where fashion tape comes in handy. It will adhere your outfit to your skin (without tugging or pulling), so your goodies will stay in the jar.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $12.99.

Body tape — Photo: Amazon

If your ensemble looks less than impressive with a bra, grab yourself some boob tape. You can use it to lift everything up, but you can place it tactfully, so you won’t see anything underneath.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.99.

Sewing kit — Photo: Sewing kit

You don’t want your clothes to let you down, but if they do, you’ll want to have the tools to fix ‘em on hand. This little kit comes with thread, buttons, snaps, safety pins and everything you’ll need if you or a friend faces a wardrobe malfunction.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $1.99 (originally $3.45).

Oversized sunglasses — Photo: Amazon

Since a ton of Caribana events take place outdoors, sunnies are a necessity. This trio of oversized frames is perfect, and it costs under $15 (so you won’t be devastated if they get lost).

Get a set of three from Amazon Canada for $11.98+ (originally $13.99). Available in two colour combos.

Hoka sneakers — Photo: Amazon

You may be tempted to wear heels, but if you’re going to the parade and party hopping, you’re going to want some more sensible footwear. This might be the time to invest in Hoka’s — they’re everyone’s favourite sneakers at the moment and they come in a ton of fun colours, so you can find a pair to match your outfit.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $174.89+. Available in 26 colours and in sizes 5-12.

Sparkly tights — Photo: Amazon

Add some extra pzazz to your look by adding a pair of glittery tights. They’ll be perfect if a) your outfit is lacking sparkle or b) there’s no such thing as too much sparkle, and you want to add more. Reviewers love how stretchy they are and say they’ve worn them out to concerts and events without losing any rhinestones.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $11.99+. Available in 43 colours/styles and in sizes M-4X.

Fanny pack — Photo: Amazon

You’re going to want to have your essentials on you at all times, and let’s face it, backpacks and big handbags can be annoying. Grab yourself a fanny pack that you can wear around your waist or crossbody so you won’t have to rock anything bulky.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22.78+. Available in seven colours.

Gem stickers — Photo: Amazon

Now’s the time to go all out with your makeup. If shimmery eyeshadow just doesn’t seem like enough, order some gem stickers to take your look to the next level. This set comes with 14 different colours in a ton of sizes, so you can really customise your look.

Get a set of 2,300+ gems from Amazon Canada for $12.72+. Available in two styles.

Body glitter — Photo: Amazon

You can also add extra oomph with body glitter. If you’re scared you’re going to dance your gems off or fear them migrating around your face, this might be more your speed.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $15.99+. Available in 13 colours.