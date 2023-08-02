Indo-Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon, who is a performer at the Junos, hits the red carpet in a black bedazzled jacket paired with a matching shirt, pants and dress shoes.

Indo-Canadian hip-hop/popstar AP Dhillon is being granted his own Prime Video series.

The “Excuses” singer, who boasts hundreds of millions of streams on Spotify, just staged his Summer High Festival in Toronto over the weekend and now he’s announcing an even more exciting project.

READ MORE: 15 Asian Canadian Artists To Watch Right Now

Titled “First of a Kind”, the docu-series will consist of four parts as it chronicles Dhillon’s, real name Amritpal Singh Dhillon, journey from the small Indian city of Gurdaspur (in the Indian state of Punjab) to Canada’s very own mountainous British Columbia, along with his ride to international stardom.

The series offers an up-close-and-personal look at Dhillon’s life, consisting of intimate interviews with his close-knit friends, family and even the singer himself.

READ MORE: AP Dhillon Makes History With First Punjabi Performance At Juno Awards 2023

Aparna Purohit, the head of India Originals, Prime Video described the series as a story of “triumph and success” in a press statement released on Wednesday.

“AP Dhillon is an icon of our times and a legend in the making. His is a story of grit and determination, friendship and brotherhood, and staying true to your own creative vision at any cost. It’s a story that will engage and inspire young and old alike,” added executive producer Amy Foster.

“First of a Kind” will premiere in Canada, India and 180+ countries worldwide on Prime Video on August 18.