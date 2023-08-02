A guy who bears an uncanny resemblance to Bad Bunny and the impulse to exploit it reportedly sparked chaos at California’s Orange County Fair.

According to Complex, the unidentified imposter was spotted wearing Bad Bunny’s distinctive “un x100to” nose ring while imitating his fashion sense cargo-style bucket hat with a matching button-down shirt and sunglasses.

To complete the illusion, he was accompanied by faux bodyguards, leading fair attendees convinced that the Latin superstar was in their midst.

READ MORE: Bad Bunny Breaks Silence On Kendall Jenner Romance, Pair Insist They Want To Protect Their Private Lives

So convincing was the ruse that a viral video emerged, in which fans descended upon the bogus star, who reveled in the attention from those who believed he was famous.

The O.C.’s ABC 7, however, ultimately revealed the truth, confirming the dude was “an imposter” who nevertheless created a “frenzy” at the fair.

The bogus Bunny was later revealed to be TikTok personality Alexis Ventura, who has close to 3 million followers on the social media app.

He shared a video of the chaos he created, noting in Spanish that he considered his prank to be a social experiment.