Kelly Ripa is sharing more details about an awkward moment that took place when her daughter, Lola, walked in on her and husband Mark Consuelos having sex when she was just eight.

As Ripa explained during Wednesday’s episode of her “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast (via Page Six), Lola received “the ultimate horrible birthday present” on the day she turned 8 during a family vacation to Italy.

According to Ripa, she and Consuelos hadn’t “had a lot of alone time” on the trip and figured they’d hit a “now or never” after putting their three kids to bed.

“I encouraged him to lock … [the] door, and he tells me he did,” Ripa recalled. “All I know is, at a certain point, I made eye contact with my 8-year-old daughter who is standing at the foot of the bed.”

While her daughter told Ripa she was “thirsty,” Consuelos abruptly “vanished” from the bed.

“I don’t know where he went,” Ripa joked. “[He could have been] hanging from the ceiling.”

Ripa told Lola that her parents were having some “special grown-up time” until her eyes finally “glazed over” and she could be “tucked into” bed.

“The same thing happened eight years later on her 16th birthday,” Ripa revealed. “Same exact thing. She threw the door open.”

Lola’s reaction, however, was quite different this time.

“‘Oh, my God, life is over. I used to see in colour, and now everything is grey. How could you do this to me? What is wrong with you people?’” Lola said, as remembered by Ripa.

“The moral of the story is she never learned to knock,” Ripa joked. “Hopefully, by the time she turns 24, we’ll be done having sex.”